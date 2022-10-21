2023: Fulani Socio-cultural, political group adopts Tinubu/Shettima
The Fulani Socio- Political and Cultural Organisation, “Fulani Community Nationwide”, has adopted the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima for the 2023 general elections.
Read Also
Malammadori said that the association, after weighing all the presidential candidates, resolved and adopted the APC candidates to promote the interest of the groups all over the federation.
He said the group was established over a decade ago with the sole aim of canvassing support for the then presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who also won the election on the platform of APC.
He said that the association had branches in all the 36 states of the federation which encompassed all the Fulani Socio- cultural groups such as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, Kautal Hore among others.
He pledged that the association would support only those that would carry their people along in the scheme of things in the country.
“This is because the nomadic fulani also needs education, healthcare, empowerment for their children as well as security to their lives and property like any other Nigerian,” he said.
“We thank fulani sons and daughters in the red and green chambers of the National Assembly like Alhaji Makki Abubakar, representing Kaugama and Malammadori local areas of Jigawa State, for being our good representatives.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng