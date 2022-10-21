2023: Fulani Socio-cultural, political group adopts Tinubu/Shettima

Malammadori said that the association, after weighing all the presidential candidates, resolved and adopted the APC candidates to promote the interest of the groups all over the federation.

He said the group was established over a decade ago with the sole aim of canvassing support for the then presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, who also won the election on the platform of APC.

He said that the association had branches in all the 36 states of the federation which encompassed all the Fulani Socio- cultural groups such as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, Kautal Hore among others.

He pledged that the association would support only those that would carry their people along in the scheme of things in the country.

“This is because the nomadic fulani also needs education, healthcare, empowerment for their children as well as security to their lives and property like any other Nigerian,” he said.