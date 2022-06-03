2023: Fayemi denies dropping his presidential bid for Osinbajo

The Fayemi campaign organisation made this known in reaction to the claim that the presidential hopeful plans to drop his ambition for the Vice President after a closed-door meeting.

The group’s spokesperson, Femi Ige, said this in a statement on Friday, June 3, 2022, saying the insinuation was “absolute rubbish”.

Ige also said no meeting took place between Fayemi and Osinbajo, adding that his principal is undoubtedly one of the leading aspirants.

“[It is] absolute rubbish. No meeting took place between us and any aspirant about stepping down.

“We are undoubtedly among the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch in the race.

“Our candidate has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from fellow governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process,” he said.