2023 Elections: INEC to deploy 17,562 adhoc personnel in Ondo State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will deploy 17,572 ad-hoc personnel to serve at various capacities in Saturday’s presidential election in Ondo State.

INEC Official
INEC Official

Mr Oyekola Oyelami, INEC Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen at a joint news conference with security agencies on Tuesday at Police Officers Mess, Akure.

Oyelami, who said that the commission had 3,933 polling units across the 18 Local Government Area of Ondo State, said that over 1.7 million people have collected their PVCs while over 303,000 had not.

Speaking on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the acting REC explained that the commission tested the BVAS machines nationwide on February 4 where efficiency and effectiveness were recorded.

“INEC has been sensitising people on the usage of BVAS which is going to be used for accreditation and thumb printing for the election. where the thumb prints doesn’t work, the facial will work.

“Also on Feb. 4, we had a mock accreditation nationwide where the efficiency and effectiveness of the BVAS machine were tested and that was a successful exercise.

“So far as issues of BVAS is concerned, there is no problem at all, INEC is ready for the election.

“Even the issue of fuel and cash crunch is not a problem because arrangements have been made, so, we are ready for the presidential election and it will be free, fair, transparent and credible in the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commissioner of Police, Brigade Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Immigration, NSCDC, FRSC, DSS, Customs, among others, were present at the news conference.

News Agency Of Nigeria

