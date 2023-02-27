Ugwuanyi, who is in his second eight-year term as governor of Enugu State, previously served three 12-year terms in the House of Representatives, representing the Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency.
2023 Elections: Gov Ugwuanyi loses senatorial election to Labour Party’s Ezeah
Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lost his Senate bid to Labour Party nominee Okechukwu Ezea.
Okey Ezea of the Labour Party defeated Ugwuanyi of the People's Democratic Party in the election, according to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday evening, to become the senator-elect for the Enugu North Senatorial District.
