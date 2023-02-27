ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Gov Ugwuanyi loses senatorial election to Labour Party’s Ezeah

Onyema Courage

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lost his Senate bid to Labour Party nominee Okechukwu Ezea.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi]
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. [Twitter/@GovUgwuanyi]

Ugwuanyi, who is in his second eight-year term as governor of Enugu State, previously served three 12-year terms in the House of Representatives, representing the Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency.

Okey Ezea of the Labour Party defeated Ugwuanyi of the People's Democratic Party in the election, according to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday evening, to become the senator-elect for the Enugu North Senatorial District.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

