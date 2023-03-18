ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out

News Agency Of Nigeria

Turn out of voters in most polling units in Awka and environs for the March 18 State House of assembly election was very low, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The polling units visited include Awka South Aroma 1, PU. 002, Aroma 2, 008, Aroma 3, PU.007, Amudo Hall 2, PU 009, Ukwuorji 5, PU. 006, and Ogbugbankwa PU. 011.

Also at Adabebe Amawbia Polling units 1 and 2 Polling, Agu Awka 09 polling units 005 and 0012, the turnout was low, there were presence of security operatives and party agents.

Pastor Emeka Okoli, a voter at Aroma Awka 1 told NAN that the poor turnout was due to the poor handling of the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“As you can see many people are not here now, by this time during the last election, more than 150 people were already here.

“For people to show up in their numbers in future elections, INEC must make sure they stick to the rules”, he said.

