2023 Elections: Awka records poor voters turn out

The polling units visited include Awka South Aroma 1, PU. 002, Aroma 2, 008, Aroma 3, PU.007, Amudo Hall 2, PU 009, Ukwuorji 5, PU. 006, and Ogbugbankwa PU. 011.

Also at Adabebe Amawbia Polling units 1 and 2 Polling, Agu Awka 09 polling units 005 and 0012, the turnout was low, there were presence of security operatives and party agents.

Pastor Emeka Okoli, a voter at Aroma Awka 1 told NAN that the poor turnout was due to the poor handling of the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“As you can see many people are not here now, by this time during the last election, more than 150 people were already here.