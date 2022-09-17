2023: APC urges Bayelsa candidates to unite for Tinubu

They said that the inauguration of the APC support group was to strengthen the APC’s grip at the grassroots – in order to change the narratives in the 2023 general elections.

Bayelsa Chairman of APC, Mr. Dennis Otiotio, admonished the party’s candidates and supporters to understand that Tinubu’s fate was tied to theirs, if they must reclaim Bayelsa which the party won but lost to Supreme Court verdict.

Otiotio, who was represented by the Youth Leader of the party in the state, Mr Preye Agama, urged those contesting for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections to see Tinubu’s presidency as top priority and swing into action.

Also, founder of PRIFGLA, Chief Reuben Wilson, urged the newly inaugurated ward coordinators of the support group to go back to their various wards and constitute their unit excos, directing them to unify and strengthen the party at the grassroots before the campaign window opens.

Wilson, who is also the South-South Coordinator of the Asiwaju Group (TAG), urged them to deliver the candidates of the party from the House of Assembly to presidential positions.

According to him, this is the time to bury all grievances against any member of the party and work to ensure that the party emerges winner of the 2023 general elections.

“I don’t want to hear complaints about candidates.The party’s victory is paramount. What you’re doing is for the party and not the candidate.” Wilson said.

Wilson said he would not sleep until the APC took over the state.

According to him, how well they perform in the forthcoming Bayelsa Governorship election hinges on how well they perform in the 2023 general elections.

He commended the leader of the party, Chief Timipre Sylva, for steering the party in an orderly manner, which resulted in the emergence of the kind of quality and people-oriented candidates now flying the party’s flags in the 2023 polls.

He also assured the national leadership of the APC and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of his resolve to mobilise support for the party across the South-South geopolitical zone in 2023.

Mr Imiebo Meshach, who is the PRIFGLA Coordinator in Southern Ijaw Ward 4, promised not to let the party down.