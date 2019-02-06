The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Uche Secondus has called on the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed to present proof that it is hiring foreigners ahead of the elections.

Secondus said this while speaking to PDP supporters at a rally in Taraba state on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

The PDP chairman also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral.

Secondus said “We want to advise INEC to be careful because it is too quick to respond and explain, and that is a huge trick.

“We have seen your trick in Osun state but we are not convinced because the mandate of INEC is to conduct a free and fair election.

“We will continue to hammer that this one important election in the history of our country cannot be rigged.

“We shouted aloud that foreigners were entering into our country, but they had no answer to it because we have the evidence.

“And in today’s papers, they said the opposition are bringing in foreigners.

” I want to challenge Lai Mohammed to bring his evidence or bury his head in shame as usual, because you can’t raise issues without evidence.

“We have evidence of two governors from Niger attending a rally in Kano. If you have evidence against the opposition, come out with your evidence.”

El-Rufai threatens foreigners

The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is in the media for threatening foreigners.

ALSO READ: Arewa Youths react to El-Rufai's threat to foreigners

The Governor, while speaking on a television programme on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, warned foreigners not to interfere in Nigeria’s affairs.

The US, UK and EU had expressed concern following the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

El-Rufai also threatened that those who choose to interfere will be carried back home in body bags.