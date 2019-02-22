The head of the mission, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirfleaf, at a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, said the international community had watched the progress INEC had made to address the challenges faced.

Johnson-Sirleaf said the progress made by the commission signalled a deepening and building of confidence in the electoral processes.

We extend thanks, admiration and gratitude to the Nigerian people for their patience in the face of the last minute interruptions to their lives with the postponement of the 2019 general elections.

We have watched the progress of INEC over the past week working together with domestic and international partners in addressing their logistical and technical challenges.

We are pleased that these operational constraints have been significantly addressed, this resting a conducive atmosphere for tomorrows general elections.

We commend our brothers and sisters across the length and breadth of this great country for remaining calm and resilient as these concerns were addressed.

She also commended political leaders for signing the 2019 Peace Accord and described it as a further demonstration of the commitment of Nigeria to democracy.

She expressed confidence that the same level of maturity would be demonstrated during the remaining phase of the electoral process.

We applaud Nigeria for the pivotal role played in maintaining peace and the restoration of democracy in our sub-region.

The head of mission also urged political leaders and Nigerians to continue to maintain peace and adhere to the rule of law during the rest of the electoral process.

Furthermore, she commended the security forces in maintaining the peace and protection of the electorate, local and international observers.