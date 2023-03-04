ADVERTISEMENT
1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers has released winners of the National Assembly election conducted on Feb. 25 in Rivers.

INEC
INEC

The commission announced the winner of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District as Mpigi Barinada of PDP with 53,734 votes to defeat his closest APC rival, Ngofa Nyimenuate who polled 24,123 votes.

It stated that Rivers West Senatorial District was won by PDP’s Banigo Harry who scored 67,668 votes to beat APC’s Asita Asita who netted 32,572 votes.

The commission also announced that PDP’s Onyesoh Allwell clinched Rivers East Senatorial seat with134,283 votes to floor LP’s Benjamin Okwuwolu who scored 74,725 votes.

Similarly, INEC released the list of the House of Representatives members from Okrika/Ogu Bolo, Etche/Omuma, Ikwerre/Emohua, Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru, Eleme/Tai/Oyibo, Abua-Uduah/Ahoada East, Andoni-Opobo/Nkuru, Degema/Bonny, Obio/Akpor, and Port Harcourt 1, while the result of Port Harcourt 2 is suspended.

The results showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won only Okrika/Ogu Bolo seat, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine seats and Labour Party also won only one seat for Port Harcourt 1 federal constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers has 12 members in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

NAN recalls that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Johnson Alalibo, had earlier told newsmen that the results of Port Harcourt 2 federal constituency would be suspended and reviewed due to reports of irregularity.

