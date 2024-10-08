Rivers crisis: Police reply Fubara amid rising tension

According to police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, the police adhere to a court order restricting their participation in local government elections, contradicting accusations of partisanship.

Adejobi stated, “We have seen a wave of misinformation resulting from Governor Fubara’s unwarranted outburst, which is entirely uncalled for and unfair to our institution.”

He added that the police are committed to remaining neutral and uninvolved in political matters in Rivers State and beyond.

Adejobi further defended the integrity of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who he emphasised has built a reputable career and holds a distinguished position as Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

“The IGP’s career journey and track record show him as a man of honour, integrity, and focus,” Adejobi stated, pointing out that his leadership extends internationally, with the president of Interpol attending last year’s Nigeria Police conference.

In a final appeal for political restraint, the police spokesperson concluded, “Let us please observe some decorum in our politics in Nigeria.”

