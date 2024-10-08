ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis: Police reply Fubara amid rising tension

Segun Adeyemi

The police’s firm stance highlights their intent to steer clear of political disputes as officials seek to maintain law enforcement credibility amidst Rivers’ rising tensions.

Governor Sim Fubara and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]
According to police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, the police adhere to a court order restricting their participation in local government elections, contradicting accusations of partisanship.

Adejobi stated, “We have seen a wave of misinformation resulting from Governor Fubara’s unwarranted outburst, which is entirely uncalled for and unfair to our institution.”

He added that the police are committed to remaining neutral and uninvolved in political matters in Rivers State and beyond.

READ ALSO: Police absent as Rivers LGA offices littered with dead bodies amid violence

Adejobi further defended the integrity of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who he emphasised has built a reputable career and holds a distinguished position as Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

“The IGP’s career journey and track record show him as a man of honour, integrity, and focus,” Adejobi stated, pointing out that his leadership extends internationally, with the president of Interpol attending last year’s Nigeria Police conference.

READ ALSO: Rivers Speaker tells police IG to go after thugs burning LG secretariats

In a final appeal for political restraint, the police spokesperson concluded, “Let us please observe some decorum in our politics in Nigeria.”

