Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Segun Adeyemi

If Sonnberger is found guilty, the court will consider the hate element as an aggravating factor during sentencing.

The Nigerian government wrote the Canadian government to arrest and prosecute Ms. Amaka Sunnberger for her dangerous rhetoric. [Getty Images/X]
The Nigerian government wrote the Canadian government to arrest and prosecute Ms. Amaka Sunnberger for her dangerous rhetoric. [Getty Images/X]

The arrest occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2024, after a threatening incident was reported on August 28.

Following the incident, the Nigerian House Representatives also petitioned the Canadian High Commission to ensure Ms Sunnberger faces justice for her dangerous rhetoric.

According to police, Sonnberger is accused of posting online content on or around August 25 that threatened specific individuals with death. The nature of the threats has led investigators to treat the case as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The Toronto Police Service has emphasised the seriousness of the allegations, which both Divisional officers and the Hate Crime Unit are investigating.

Sonnberger faces charges of uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, September 2, 2024. The court session will be held at 10:00 AM in courtroom 107.

The Toronto Police Service is urging anyone with additional information to come forward. They can contact police at 416-808-3500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or via their website at www.222tips.com.

The investigation highlights the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to address hate-motivated crimes and ensure community safety.

If Sonnberger is found guilty, the court will consider the hate element as an aggravating factor during sentencing.

Segun Adeyemi

