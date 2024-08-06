Pastor Jerry Eze tops YouTube earnings in Nigeria with ₦7bn revenue

According to Playboard, a data curation platform, Eze's daily earnings exceed ₦7 million, with his highest single-day revenue reaching an extraordinary ₦21 million on July 16, 2023, due to a surge in viewer traffic.

Eze's YouTube channel, boasting 2.1 million subscribers, has become a digital haven for prayer-seeking individuals in Nigeria and globally.

The staggering stats

Pulse Nigeria

His content, primarily live-streamed prayer meetings, has garnered nearly 30 million views in the past week alone, averaging 418,000 views daily. In total, his videos have been viewed over 274 million times.

The pastor's prolific output includes approximately 1,500 videos weekly, keeping his audience engaged and his channel thriving.

One notable video has attracted over 200,000 views, 6,000 reactions, and generated nearly ₦2 million in revenue.

Pulse Nigeria

Is Eze's educational background reason for his digital success?

Eze's success story is rooted in his background and education. He hails from Bende in Abia State and holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Abia State University, alongside a postgraduate certificate in Business Administration from Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT).

Despite his immense online success, many followers may not realise the substantial financial rewards he has reaped from their engagement with his content.

Eze's impact extends beyond his financial achievements, as he has become a household name among digital-savvy and devout Christians.