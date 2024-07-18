FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

This announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, during the ongoing 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board policy meeting in Abuja.

"We are working hard to ensure that a new curriculum is introduced for secondary schools by September," Mamman said.

Mamman mentioned that the exercise has been ongoing for the past year, and a stakeholders' meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

"It is our plan that by September, this programme will be implemented in all schools, public and private," the minister said.

The National Senior Secondary School Education Commission recently expressed concern over the poor condition of senior secondary schools in the country.

However, they also expressed a strong commitment to collaborative efforts to address these issues, instilling hope for the future of education.

The commission highlighted several challenges facing the sector, including a lack of infrastructure, unqualified teachers, outdated curriculum, and inadequate libraries and laboratories.