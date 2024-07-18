RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman mentioned that the exercise has been ongoing for the past year, and a stakeholders' meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

The new curriculum would be introduced for secondary schools nationwide by September 2024. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The new curriculum would be introduced for secondary schools nationwide by September 2024. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This announcement was made on Thursday, July 18, during the ongoing 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board policy meeting in Abuja.

"We are working hard to ensure that a new curriculum is introduced for secondary schools by September," Mamman said.

Mamman mentioned that the exercise has been ongoing for the past year, and a stakeholders' meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

"It is our plan that by September, this programme will be implemented in all schools, public and private," the minister said.

The National Senior Secondary School Education Commission recently expressed concern over the poor condition of senior secondary schools in the country.

However, they also expressed a strong commitment to collaborative efforts to address these issues, instilling hope for the future of education.

The commission highlighted several challenges facing the sector, including a lack of infrastructure, unqualified teachers, outdated curriculum, and inadequate libraries and laboratories.

Additionally, it was mentioned that there are ongoing plans to implement a new curriculum.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Ministry partners with corps members to plant, care for trees in 21 Adamawa LGAs

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

Fire kills Kano commissioner's daughter & siblings, Gov Yusuf expresses condolences

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy