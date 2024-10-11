Mele Kyari’s NNPCL criticised over alleged hidden fees inflating fuel prices

The group attributed the ongoing increase in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices—escalating from ₦568 to ₦1,075 per litre within the past year—to corruption and mismanagement.

During a press conference in Abuja, the coalition's convener, Yakubu Dauda, asserted that concealed charges and redundant taxes are built into fuel costs, leading to unnecessary burdens on Nigerians.

"The NNPCL's lack of investment in local refineries is due to vested interests, fostering a system reliant on costly imports," Dauda charged, adding that this dependency on imported fuel directly impacts local fuel costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition highlighted the urgent need for transparency and urged the Nigerian government to audit NNPCL's operations, citing a lack of accountability as a core factor in the escalating costs.

READ ALSO: Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

"The NNPCL has failed to address fundamental issues in Nigeria's petroleum sector," Dauda stated, condemning the lack of local refinery investment.

He contended that an over-reliance on fuel imports has made Nigeria susceptible to international price volatility, to the detriment of everyday citizens.

Dauda argued that harnessing local refinery capabilities would make Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum, which could lead to job creation, lower fuel costs, and improved national revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's time to break free from the grip of corrupt interests within the industry," he added, calling on Nigerians to stand united in their demands for reform.