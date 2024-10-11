ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Segun Adeyemi

A review meeting on Thursday, October 10 led to the finalisation of the policy, which encourages petroleum marketers to negotiate directly with refineries.

The federal government has granted approval to marketers to lift fuel directly from Dangote Refinery. [Facebook]
The federal government has granted approval to marketers to lift fuel directly from Dangote Refinery. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This move ends the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPC) role as the sole off-taker of Dangote’s products and signals a push toward a deregulated market.

The Minister of Finance and chairman of the naira-crude sale implementation committee, Wale Edun, announced the policy update on Friday, October 11.

He said this initiative forms part of the government’s plan to foster a competitive market environment and optimise local distribution processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committee is pleased to report a successful transition of operations in line with the directive issued by the Federal Executive Council,” Edun stated.

He explained that this framework supports local production and distribution, setting the stage for a shift towards purchasing and selling fuel in naira.

A review meeting on Thursday, October 10 led to the finalisation of the policy, which encourages petroleum marketers to negotiate directly with refineries.

READ ALSO: NNPCL increases petrol price to ₦1,030 after ending Dangote Refinery deal

“Marketers are encouraged to initiate direct purchases from refineries on mutually negotiated commercial terms,” Edun noted, adding that this measure is expected to foster competition and enhance market efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is optimistic that this deregulation will ultimately create a stable and consumer-friendly market.

“We are well-positioned to transition to a fully deregulated market for all petroleum products,” Edun said, underscoring the long-term benefits of reduced intermediaries for consumers.

With this transition, the government aims to offer sustainable improvements in Nigeria’s fuel distribution, benefiting both marketers and end-users across the country.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Chief judge declines Justice Nyako’s recusal from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

Observers accuse Gov Fubara of fueling violence in Rivers LG poll

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

PDP crisis deepens as faction appoints new acting national chairman

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Court rejects Binance executive's new bail request due to abuse of process

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

Drama as court bars PDP NEC, BoT from sacking Damagum

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Fuel marketers permitted direct access to Dangote Refinery

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Tinubu’s UK visit linked to cabinet reshuffle - Okupe claims

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Senator urges FG to make 'Agric Studies' compulsory in schools

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State (The Africa Report)

Amotekun Corps thwarts 5 kidnap attempts, rescues 9 victims in Ondo State

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno