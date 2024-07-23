NNPC boss, Mele Kyari, denies ownership of Malta-based petrol blending plant

This follows claims made by Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, which suggested that establishing such a plant impeded the procurement of locally produced petroleum products.

Kyari categorically denied any involvement, stating, "I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world, with the exception of a local mini-agricultural venture."

He further clarified that he is unaware of any NNPC employee operating a blending plant in Malta or elsewhere globally.

Emphasising the integrity of NNPC's operations, Kyari asserted, "A blending plant in Malta or any part of the world has no influence over NNPC's business operations and strategic actions."

He reassured stakeholders that any employee found involved in such activities would face strict compliance sanctions.

Kyari also emphasised the need for transparency and accountability, urging that individuals implicated in these allegations be publicly identified and reported to government security agencies.

"I strongly recommend that such individuals be declared public and be made known to relevant government security agencies for necessary actions in view of the grave implications for national energy security," he stated.

