NLC president Ajaero returns amid controversy over police invitation

Segun Adeyemi

Ajaero was questioned at the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) headquarters before leaving at 11:15 am after submitting his statement.

While addressing a crowd of labour members who gathered at the NLC headquarters to welcome him after honouring the police invitation, Ajaero said “The labour movement is worth dying for because of the patriotism and commitment. Labour movement is one of the biggest pan Nigeria organisations, our patriotism from the days of colonial government to even the period of the military is unshakable.”

“We are more patriotic than any other institution you can think of in this country and we are going to continue to be that. We have gone there and we are back, I just want to confirm to you that as a citizen we have gone there and we are back here.”

Ajaero, accompanied by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, and others, reported to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday morning, August 29.

The police summoned Ajaero to address allegations concerning terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

This development has heightened tensions within the labour movement, with the NLC and other unions accusing the Federal Government of attempting to intimidate their leaders.

Before Ajaero's appearance, NLC members had gathered at the Labour House in solidarity with their President.

Criticism against Ajaero's police invitation

The NLC's National Executive Council, in an emergency meeting held on August 20, condemned the police actions, describing the charges against Ajaero as baseless and politically motivated.

They criticised the short notice for his police appearance and requested a postponement.

In a stern warning, the NLC leadership expressed concerns over Ajaero's potential arrest and threatened a nationwide strike if he was detained.

"We will not tolerate the harassment of our leaders," said Deputy President Comrade Minjibir Ado, signalling the union's readiness to mobilise against what they see as a crackdown on organised labour.

