NLC to embark on nationwide prayer march over Ajaero’s police invitation

Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of NLC, said this in a letter addressed to all affiliates and state councils on Wednesday in Abuja. The letter is titled, “Mobilisation for Peaceful Procession and Prayer Session in Solidarity”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police had invited Joe Ajaero, NLC president for interrogation on charges related to alleged “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime”

Ugboaja said that the procession is in response to the recent invitation by the Police to Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges in August.

“We call on all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members in Abuja and across the states to show solidarity.

“All Central Working Committee members resident in Abuja and other members, are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the NLC by 8:00 am on August 29.

“This is to accompany the President to the Police for the scheduled interaction” he said.

He said that those in the state capitals should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. Ugboaja urged them to embark on a peaceful procession to their State Police Headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the President’s interaction with the Police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers.

“We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session.

“If for any reason, the President is detained; all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.

“Your unwavering support and solidarity at this critical time are crucial to defending Civic rights and the integrity and rights of the labour movement.