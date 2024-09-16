NIS vows to settle unpaid allowances as recruits express frustration

Newly enlisted personnel from the August 2023 batch allege non-payment of their six-month training allowances.

The recruits began their service last year and voiced frustration over the NIS's failure to fulfill its financial obligations during their training.

The recruitment process

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2023, the NIS announced recruitment opportunities, attracting thousands of applicants eager to join the law enforcement agency.

By August 2023, successful candidates were enlisted for a six-month short service programme, which required camping and rigorous training.

According to NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo, the training aimed to mentally and physically prepare the recruits for the challenges of law enforcement, with the promise of a monthly allowance during their time in camp.

Allegations of unpaid allowances

However, tensions escalated when several recruits contacted Pulse Nigeria, alleging that they had yet to receive the allowances promised for their time in camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

One recruit based in Ogun State shared his frustration, noting that while they had started receiving their regular salary in March 2024, the six-month camp allowance remained unpaid.

"We believe after six months, they should be able to pay our salary. And for that six months, we'll be on induction and training. After induction training for three months, and after that, we go for our normal training in our college, right?" the Ogun-based recruit explained.

READ ALSO: NIS says passport fee increase is to align with international standards

Despite completing the induction and formal training phases, the personnel stressed that they had not received the camp allowance, which was meant to cover their entire training period.

"So, after our training and everything, we have not been paid since then. Until March of this year, they started paying our salary," the recruit added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another recruit stationed in Abuja echoed similar concerns, confirming that the promised allowances had not been disbursed.

"When we were employed, we were meant to receive a training allowance for the first three months in camp and another three months allowance for the remainder of the training," the Abuja recruit stated.

NIS Responds to Allegations

In response to the growing controversy, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo acknowledged the issue but attributed the delay to backlogs inherited from the previous administration.

He assured that efforts were underway to rectify the situation, with the NIS Comptroller General (CG) personally involved in addressing the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Contrary to what you said about allowances, I don't think it was allowances; it was actually their own salaries for those categories of officers. You know, it's something we inherited from the past regime, and we are working assiduously.

"The CG is concerned and is working assiduously. As you speak, they are working with the Office of the Accountant General and Budget Office to rectify it, so it will be done soon," Udo stated.

Assurance of payment

Udo further apologised for the inconvenience caused to the recruits and reaffirmed the NIS's commitment to swiftly resolving the issue.

"We regret the inconveniences caused them, but the service, as in the CG, some intervening matter, we are working with the Office of Accountant General and the Budget Office to rectify it. They will receive their money soon," he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: NIS deports Zimbabwean bishop for participating in Methodist Church election

Despite these assurances, the personnel remain sceptical as they await the payment of their training allowances. While they have been informed that the matter is being addressed, the delay has frustrated many, especially amid Nigeria's broader economic challenges.

As the NIS works to clear the backlog of unpaid allowances, the controversy reminds us of the systemic issues that can arise from administrative lapses, mainly when they affect those newly joining the civil service.