FG begins payment of NASU salaries, retirees' benefits

Segun Adeyemi

The payments extend beyond university salaries, providing financial relief to retirees within the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme sector.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) confirmed this development in a statement released on Saturday, November 2, with Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations, announcing the payments.

“The Federal Government has released funds for payment of withheld salaries of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities,” Mokwa stated, confirming that disbursements to NASU members have already commenced, with many staff members verifying receipt.

“Funds have also been released for payment of benefits to retirees,” Mokwa's statement outlined, emphasising the government's efforts to address pending financial obligations.

This release follows persistent demands from NASU and pensioners who have faced delayed payments, which, according to NASU representatives, created financial hardships for many staff and retirees.

With the new funds now reaching accounts, affected NASU members have expressed relief, marking what many hope will be a stable solution to ongoing payment issues within the public sector.

The OAGF indicated that the government remains committed to settling pending dues, assuring staff and retirees of a continuous focus on financial accountability.

