Pay our withheld salaries to avert crisis - University union warns minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Finance and Coordinating MInister of the Economy, Wale Edun
Dr Makolo Hassan, President of NASU, who made the appeal during a two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the minister to pay 50 per cent of the withheld salaries as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the Federal Government has yet to resolve the issue of the four months unpaid salaries of NASU members in the universities and inter-university centres.

“This is in spite of the fact that we have been informed that President Bola Tinubu has directed that 50 per cent of the unpaid salary, that is the two months, be paid.

“We are reliably informed that the finance minister is the one sitting on the directive of Mr President on the matter.

“NASU will therefore, like to use this forum to appeal to him to ensure that the directive is implemented to avert further industrial crisis in our universities and inter-university centres,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to speedily address the various issues as contained in the different agreements and Memoranda of Understanding entered with the leadership of the union.

Makolo also called on the government to enhance the living standards of the bon-teaching staff by granting them the privilege of enjoying the newly approved 65 years of retirement age and 40 years of service.

He further appealed to the government to constitute the boards of the research institutions to enhance their productivity.

He also called on the President to ensure that the board of the teaching/specialist hospitals were constituted towards ensuring effectiveness in their performance.

He said that the education sector faced significant challenges, particularly funding, infrastructure decay and staff welfare that have hindered the fulfilment of the institutions’ mandates.

Also, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, while declaring open the NEC meeting, urged all to support one another in building an education system with pride and a legacy for future generations.

Mamman, represented by Prof. Pauline Okwelle, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, said that in the face of economic challenges, there was a need to focus on enhancing productivity.

“This requires us to be adaptable and innovative. The digital economy presents us with numerous opportunities to streamline and improve our services.

” Let us embrace technology, not as a threat, but as a tool to enhance our efficiency.

“Training and development in digital skills will empower us to do our jobs more effectively, align for better service delivery, and increase productivity.

“I encourage you to participate in workshops and training sessions that will equip you with the necessary skills to strive in this evolving landscape.

“As representatives of our institutions, we must exemplify professionalism and integrity in all our interactions. This not only boosts our reputation, but it also instils confidence among members of our academic community,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Aisha Maikudi, Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, said that the role of non-academic staff was crucial in the advancement of education.

According to Maikudi, it is important to recognise that the smooth operation of any educational institution depends on the hard work, commitment, and efficiency of non-academic staff.

“From administrative duties to ensuring that our campuses are conducive for learning, research and innovation, your contribution is essential to the success of the university system and education as a whole,” she said.

