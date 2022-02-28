256 Nigerian citizens received from Ukraine by Romania, Hungary, and Poland

According to the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry, there are no fewer than 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine, majority of whom are students.

The Nigeria government said its diplomatic mission has received 130 citizens from Ukraine at Bucharest and Romania since Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The Nigerian Embassy also said 74 Nigerians were received at Budapest, Hungary and another 52 in Warsaw, Poland, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda said in a statement.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria,” Aduda read.