Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Segun Adeyemi

Keyamo's efforts have bolstered aviation security across the nation's airports, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

This was according to the Agenda for Good Governance in Nigeria (AGGN).

Following an independent tour of the airports, the AGGN acknowledged the significant upgrades that have taken place, citing enhanced safety measures and upgraded facilities as evidence of the minister's dedication to advancing the aviation sector.

AGGN President Dr Bashir Mohammed highlighted several vital projects to prove progress.

"The proposed upgrade of the Margaret Ekpo International Airport Calabar, Osubi Airport, and Ibadan Airport, among others, are clear indications of the minister's commitment to providing world-class facilities that meet international standards," he stated.

These upgrades have improved passengers' safety and contributed to the local economy by creating jobs.

Among the significant initiatives launched between 2023 and 2024 are advanced technology upgrades, training programs, and establishing a specialised Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit known as the Special Force.

These efforts have bolstered aviation security across the nation's airports, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo
Mohammed noted the positive impact of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, particularly evident in the remodelling of the passenger security checkpoint at Lagos Airport.

He added, "Challenges such as touting, extortion, and illicit activities are fading, showcasing a renewed commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming arrival experience for all visitors."

The group emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the minister's approach, ensuring that resources are effectively utilised for the nation's benefit.

"We commend the minister for his vision and leadership in transforming Nigeria's aviation sector," Mohammed said, urging continued support from all Nigerians for these initiatives.

The group expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria's aviation sector, calling for ongoing collaboration between the minister, airlines, airport operators, and passengers.

"Together, we can make Nigeria's airports a model for excellence in Africa and beyond," Mohammed concluded.

