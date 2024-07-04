ADVERTISEMENT
NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

Segun Adeyemi

NANS voiced worries over reports that students are being targeted and recruited to hinder the EFCC's important work in protecting the nation's reputation, honor, and economic stability.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook/Getty Images]

NANS President, Comrade Lucky Emonefe in a statement made available to Pulse criticised anonymous groups for exploiting students for their own agendas.

"We strongly condemn the attempt to use students by these shadowy groups to intimidate the EFCC and distract it from its vital mission of ridding the country of corruption.

"Nigerian students and NANS stand in full support of the EFCC and its mandate to combat economic and financial crimes," Emonefe said.

The student group encouraged students to stay alert and avoid manipulation by corrupt forces attempting to obstruct the EFCC's advancements.

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists [Twitter:EFCC]
OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife - EFCC insists [Twitter:EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

He said, "We recognise the significant impact of the Commission's work in restoring Nigeria's integrity and ensuring a secure future for all citizens.

"We are ready to play our part in supporting the Commission and ensuring that Nigeria's reputation is restored and preserved on the global stage."

NANS called on parents, guardians, and educational institutions to be aware of these manipulative tactics and appropriately guide their wards.

The group reaffirmed its unwavering support for the EFCC and its efforts to eradicate corruption and cybercrime.

"Together, we can build a Nigeria that we are proud of, a Nigeria where integrity and justice are the cornerstones of our society," Emonefe added.

Segun Adeyemi

