BREAKING: Ministerial screening postponed by Senate – here’s why

This decision was announced on Tuesday, October 29, with the screening now set for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12 p.m.

The ministerial nominees include Bianca Ojukwu (Foreign Affairs), Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour and Employment), and Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment).

Others awaiting screening are Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (Housing and Urban Development), and Suwaiba Ahmad (State Education).

In a statement issued by Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, the postponement was described as a necessary measure to ensure all nominees complete their pre-screening formalities.

“The scheduled screening of Ministerial Nominees has been postponed by the Senate,” the statement reads. “This is to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises.”

Senator Lado highlighted that the delay aims to prevent procedural issues during the screening.

“Postponing the screening allows both the Senate and the nominees adequate time to ensure all documentation is in place,” he said, adding that the decision ensures a smoother vetting process.

