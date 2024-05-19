'Continue the trajectory of reforms': Minister tells new APRA leadership

The elections took place during the 35th APRA Annual Conference and AGM, which was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from May 13 to 18, 2024.

Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister’s spokesperson, conveyed in a statement that Mr Idris, also an APRA Fellow, emphasised the importance of this election for the progress of public relations in Africa.

The Minister noted that this is a crucial moment for APRA, and the collective skills and leadership of the newly elected Executive Council will be vital in achieving the association’s long-term goals.

The newly-elected APRA Executive Council includes Arik Karani from Kenya as President, Michele Mekeme from Cameroon as Vice President, and Omoniyi Ibietan from Nigeria as Secretary-General.

Mr Idris urged the new Executive Council to “continue the trajectory of reforms in APRA,” stressing the importance of expanding the democratic space by encouraging greater participation of national public relations institutions across the continent.

He emphasised the importance of inclusivity and teamwork in enhancing the public relations field in Africa.

The Minister also urged the Executive Council to collaborate closely with the African Union Commission and the Council of Ministers to ensure public relations is integral to policy development, program execution, and project implementation.

“Public relations should be at the heart of policy, programmes, and project implementation,” he stated.

He also saluted Mr Ibietan, the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on his emergence as the Secretary-General of APRA.