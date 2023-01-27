ADVERTISEMENT
Youths set 89-year-old man ablaze in Benue over witchcraft

Damilare Famuyiwa

The angry mob was said to have attacked the octogenarian for allegedly inflicting sickness on a community youth with witchcraft. The victim was, however, lucky to be rescued.

Some youths have tortured and set ablaze an 89-year-old man identified as Kyado Justin.

The mob carried out the jungle Justice after accusing the octogenarian of using witchcraft to inflict sickness on a youth, Terzunge Agena, at Tse Agena-Gbamacha, in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Following the incident, the Benue Police Command immediately swung into action, and a launched investigation led to the arrest of the nine-man gang leader.

Confirming the incident, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene said luckily for the victim, he was rescued.

His words: “On January 18, 2023, around 11.30am, it was gathered that Elder Kyado Justin, 89, was abducted by a nine-man gang for alleged witchcraft against a young man who had been sick in the area as pronounced by a witch doctor.

“The youth took him (octogenarian) to an area where they prepared fire and compelled him to sit by the fire so that by that torture, he would confess that he had a hand in the ill health of one Terzungwe Agena.

“Upon the arrival of the police, the hoodlums abandoned the victim, who had sustained various degrees of burns in his waist and legs, and ran away. He was rescued and taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, where he is receiving treatment.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Ushahemba Agena, who led the mob to the victim’s house.

The police spokesperson added that efforts were ongoing to arrest the other suspects at large.

