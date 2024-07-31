Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. She said that operatives from the command, attached to Pegi Police Division, arrested the suspect on Tuesday at about 6:00 pm, following credible intelligence.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested while attempting to flee with the belongings of the paralysed husband who had been reportedly missing for about three days. The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested in a mini-truck by the police operatives.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them.

“She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body,” she said.

According to her, while the investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Benneth Igweh, has affirmed that justice will be served in the matter.