Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was arrested while attempting to flee with the belongings of the paralysed husband who had been reportedly missing for about three days.

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. She said that operatives from the command, attached to Pegi Police Division, arrested the suspect on Tuesday at about 6:00 pm, following credible intelligence.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested while attempting to flee with the belongings of the paralysed husband who had been reportedly missing for about three days. The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested in a mini-truck by the police operatives.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them.

“She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body,” she said.

According to her, while the investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Benneth Igweh, has affirmed that justice will be served in the matter.

Adeh said the CP has enjoined FCT residents to be wary of their environment and any report of suspicious activities to the police through the following GSM numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938 and 07057337653.

News Agency Of Nigeria

