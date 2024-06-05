ADVERTISEMENT
Woman in viral video inflicting injury on girl child, arrested by Lagos Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman after beating the girl and inflicting several injuries on her body asked her to bathe outside.

Woman in viral video inflicting injury on girl child, arrested by Lagos Police (Illustration purpose / loopJamaica)

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed her arrest in a post shared on his verified X handle at @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

In a video that went viral, the woman after beating the girl and inflicting several injuries on her body asked her to bathe outside. Hundeyin said that the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday.

“The woman captured in a now-viral video maltreating a female child has been arrested.

“She was arrested by the Oke-odo Police Divisional on June 4,” he said.

The image maker said that the child has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care and shelter.

