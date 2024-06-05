Woman in viral video inflicting injury on girl child, arrested by Lagos Police

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed her arrest in a post shared on his verified X handle at @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

In a video that went viral, the woman after beating the girl and inflicting several injuries on her body asked her to bathe outside. Hundeyin said that the suspect was apprehended on Tuesday.

“The woman captured in a now-viral video maltreating a female child has been arrested.

“She was arrested by the Oke-odo Police Divisional on June 4,” he said.