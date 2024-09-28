Nigerians raise ₦5m for lady whose twins' father refused responsibility for japa

In a heartfelt post on her X account on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Evelyn appealed to Nigerians for help amid her struggle to meet up with the children's upkeep due to economic hardship.

In a series of posts under the handle @eevlyn22, she detailed what transpired between her and the twins' father, identified as Kola - now based in the United Kingdom.

According to her narration, the duo met in the middle of 2019 while the man was a lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State. She fell deeply in love, believing they had a future together.

Evelyn said the man had expressed dissatisfaction with his lecturing job and told her about his plan to relocate abroad for greener pastures.

''He told me about his plans to travel outside the country where his elder brother was. When we met, he was a lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic, so he said he didn’t really like the job and was going to look for greener pastures abroad,'' she wrote.

By 2022, Kola informed her that his visa had been approved, and while she was initially happy for him, things took an unexpected turn.

''In 2022, he told me his visa was out; I was very happy for him, so I asked him about his plans towards me. He did the usual sweet-talking, saying he was never going to forget me, bla bla.

''It was during this period I found out I was pregnant. When I told him about the pregnancy, he said he wouldn’t advise me to keep it because he was travelling and also wasn’t ready to be a father; and that I should terminate the pregnancy,'' she recalled.

Despite expressing the risks to her life for such a procedure, he pushed her to terminate the pregnancy, even suggesting the use of pills. However, she refused to budge but this marked the beginning of her ordeal.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, she was carrying twins. Throughout her difficult nine-month pregnancy journey, the lecturer cut off communication.

“This guy never called, even once, or replied to my WhatsApp messages,” adding, ''my pregnancy journey was a hard one; I fell sick all through my nine months, always on drip every time.''

The twins eventually arrived but through a difficult Caesarean section, with one of the babies placed on oxygen due to complications. But not even the arrival of the kids could move the lecturer as he remained unresponsive.

''The day I opened my eyes and was able to hold my children, I did a video with my phone and sent it on WhatsApp to Kola, still, he didn’t reply,'' she said.