ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

30-year-old woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect blamed her actions on the hardship in Nigeria.

Woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship
Woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship

Recommended articles

Following her arrest, Ako confessed to the allegation, claiming that financial hardship led her to commit the crime.Ako, who’s originally from Benue State, was among several suspects presented by the state’s Amotekun Corps during a recent press briefing. Dr. Adekunle Omoyele, the commander of the Amotekun Corps, stated that Ako was apprehended at Sabo Market.

During the investigation, she admitted to using fake money to buy goods, explaining that she felt driven to this illegal activity due to her dire financial situation. Ako revealed that she was introduced to the scheme by a former co-tenant, identified as Mrs Elizabeth.

After her husband left her, Ako said Elizabeth, who later moved to Abuja, contacted her to discuss the use of counterfeit money. She would send Ako fake naira notes through a delivery service.

ADVERTISEMENT

For every ₦100,000 in fake currency Ako received, she would return ₦50,000 in genuine money from her sales, creating a deceptive profit cycle. Alongside Ako, the Amotekun Corps also paraded other suspects, including 19-year-old Adegboye Glory, who was arrested for burglary and theft of food items.

Also, Najeemden Adeyemi, a 50-year-old man, was apprehended for attempted kidnapping and theft, using a fake Facebook account to lure victims to secluded locations.

Dr Omoyele emphasised the corps' commitment to cracking down on criminal activities in the state and urged community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour. The corps aims to create a safer environment for residents, reinforcing the importance of public cooperation in combating crime.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Tech can’t curb electoral fraud in Nigeria - Goodluck

Tinubu seeks debt forgiveness for Nigeria, others at UNGA

Tinubu seeks debt forgiveness for Nigeria, others at UNGA

Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

Nigeria hosts 1.2m international visitors in 2023 - Tourism minister

Nigeria hosts 1.2m international visitors in 2023 - Tourism minister

Oba of Benin wants Edo people to fast, pray for 2 weeks after peaceful election

Oba of Benin wants Edo people to fast, pray for 2 weeks after peaceful election

88 street urchins arrested in Oshodi as Lagos Govt cracks down on miscreants

88 street urchins arrested in Oshodi as Lagos Govt cracks down on miscreants

2 LGAs declared open defecation free but 48m Nigerians still defecate openly

2 LGAs declared open defecation free but 48m Nigerians still defecate openly

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

NBS says Nigeria’s unemployment rate increased to 5.3% in Q1 2024

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]

12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt/Illustration

Man bags 7 years in jail after confessing to rubbing penis on daughter’s butt

Widow confesses infidelity liked to to military officers' death

Sick widow runs to pastor for help after her extramarital sex 'kills' 2 soldiers