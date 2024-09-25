30-year-old woman arrested for spending fake currencies in Osun blames it on hardship

Following her arrest, Ako confessed to the allegation, claiming that financial hardship led her to commit the crime.Ako, who’s originally from Benue State, was among several suspects presented by the state’s Amotekun Corps during a recent press briefing. Dr. Adekunle Omoyele, the commander of the Amotekun Corps, stated that Ako was apprehended at Sabo Market.

During the investigation, she admitted to using fake money to buy goods, explaining that she felt driven to this illegal activity due to her dire financial situation. Ako revealed that she was introduced to the scheme by a former co-tenant, identified as Mrs Elizabeth.

After her husband left her, Ako said Elizabeth, who later moved to Abuja, contacted her to discuss the use of counterfeit money. She would send Ako fake naira notes through a delivery service.

For every ₦100,000 in fake currency Ako received, she would return ₦50,000 in genuine money from her sales, creating a deceptive profit cycle. Alongside Ako, the Amotekun Corps also paraded other suspects, including 19-year-old Adegboye Glory, who was arrested for burglary and theft of food items.

Also, Najeemden Adeyemi, a 50-year-old man, was apprehended for attempted kidnapping and theft, using a fake Facebook account to lure victims to secluded locations.