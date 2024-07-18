RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vulcaniser lands in court for beating female Police officer with stick

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vulcaniser conducted himself in a manner that led to a breach of peace by abusing the Inspector while performing her lawful duty.

A vulcaniser [Nairametrics]
A vulcaniser [Nairametrics]

The defendant whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on misdemeanour, breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant and three others, still at large, committed the offences on March 19 at about 10:00 am at Army Barracks in Okitipupa.

Omoyeigha said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that led to a breach of peace by abusing Insp Tosin Eyidolami while performing her lawful duty. He said that the defendant also beat the police officer with a stick in the left hand leading to injury.

Omoyeigha said that the offences contravened Sections 517, 249(d) and 356, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Ajele, granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 and two sureties in like sums. He added that the sureties who must be residents within the court jurisdiction must present evidence of two years of tax payment to the Ondo state government.

He, adjourned the case until July 25, for further hearing.

