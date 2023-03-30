ADVERTISEMENT
Varsity exonerates students of flogging lecturer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal University Gashua, Yobe, (PeopleGazette)
The Registrar, Dr Abubakar Mamuda, stated in Gashua that a viral video showing four youths flogging Dagari was deliberately manipulated to mislead the public and tannish the image of the university and its students.

The flogging, he added, was done by thugs hired by a politician and it took place in Nguru, the lecturer’s hometown, and not in Gashua.

“The attention of the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, is drawn to a viral video clip in the social media and a few online newspapers, alleging that some students of Dr Dagari attacked and flogged him.

“We state categorically that the story is false and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the good image of the university and its virtuous students.

“The said incident did not occur in the university, but rather in the hometown of Dr Dagari and at his family house.

“ The attack was executed by some thugs sponsored by a politician. The thugs who assaulted Dr Dagari are not students of the Federal University, Gashua,’’ the registrar stated.

He added that the incident had been reported to appropriate security agencies and investigation was on-going.

Mamuda stressed that Dagari is a popular senior lecturer adored by his students and the entire university community.

