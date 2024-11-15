University lecturers dismissed over sexual & malpractice misconducts in Kogi

The decision was made during the Council’s Second Meeting, held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. It follows a thorough inquiry into accusations levelled against the lecturers last year.

The allegations, which first emerged in 2023, prompted an internal investigation by the university administration.

The investigation focused on claims of exam irregularities and incidents of sexual harassment.

At the meeting, the Council, led by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, commended the university management for its adherence to due process and transparency throughout the investigation.

Senator Ndoma-Egba clarified that the Council has a zero-tolerance policy regarding unethical behaviour. He stressed that the university would not tolerate any form of misconduct by staff, particularly sexual harassment or academic dishonesty.

“The Council is committed to ensuring that all allegations are addressed thoroughly, and no unethical conduct will be swept under the rug," he said.

In addition to the dismissals, Ndoma-Egba urged the university to expedite the processing of other pending misconduct cases, particularly one currently attracting media attention involving the Faculty of Science.

The Council also issued a stern warning to staff members, reminding them of the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for students.

