ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

UNIPORT student says he killed girlfriend because she had fetish things

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect said the deceased travelled from Asaba to spend some time with him in Benin.

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Commissioner of Police in Edo, Muhammed Dankwara, told newsmen on Tuesday in Benin that the suspect's landlord reported the case to the police.

The landlord, he said, told the police that the student stabbed the lady several times in the neck and in the chest with a knife.

"Police operatives immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, recovered two knives, and rushed the victim to the hospital where her body was deposited in a morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Items recovered from the suspect were two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards.

"The case was transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Benin. The suspect will be arraigned for murder soon," Dankwara said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect said the deceased travelled from Asaba to spend some time with him in Benin when he found some fetish substances in her possession.

He said this led to an argument that resulted in the girl stabbing him and he responded in equal measure.

In another development, Dankwara announced the arrest of a 25-year-old who allegedly defrauded an 18 year-old of ₦‎5.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police commissioner said fake denominations of foreign currencies and charms used for hypnotising and manipulating victims were recovered from the suspect.

He said the suspect already wrote a confessional statement to the police and would soon be arraigned.

Dankwara also paraded a 31-year-old who allegedly released nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to the public and another one for alleged rape.

Another suspect paraded before newsmen was a member of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service who was arrested over suspected murder. Dankwara said the suspect reportedly shot his victim to death.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Retired NYSC official begs Katsina corps members to stop seeking relocation

Retired NYSC official begs Katsina corps members to stop seeking relocation

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

APC disowns own campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

NDLEA warns students doing hard drugs won't help them pass in school

NDLEA warns students doing hard drugs won't help them pass in school

Umahi introduces night construction to fast-track highway projects

Umahi introduces night construction to fast-track highway projects

Lauretta Onochie out as President Tinubu appoints new NDDC management

Lauretta Onochie out as President Tinubu appoints new NDDC management

Nigerians relieved as Cameroon stops release of water from Ladgo Dam

Nigerians relieved as Cameroon stops release of water from Ladgo Dam

FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja

FCTA demolishes illegal market, hideout for criminal activities in Abuja

NIHSA confirms closure of Lagdo Dam, says excessive rain may cause flood

NIHSA confirms closure of Lagdo Dam, says excessive rain may cause flood

FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle

FRSC impounds vehicles with foreign, Nigerian number plates on same vehicle

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Plumber confesses to killing girlfriend, having sex with corpse before burying it secretly

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa/Illustration.

Police arrest 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa