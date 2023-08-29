UNIPORT student says he killed girlfriend because she had fetish things

Commissioner of Police in Edo, Muhammed Dankwara, told newsmen on Tuesday in Benin that the suspect's landlord reported the case to the police.

The landlord, he said, told the police that the student stabbed the lady several times in the neck and in the chest with a knife.

"Police operatives immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, recovered two knives, and rushed the victim to the hospital where her body was deposited in a morgue.

"Items recovered from the suspect were two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards.

"The case was transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Benin. The suspect will be arraigned for murder soon," Dankwara said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspect said the deceased travelled from Asaba to spend some time with him in Benin when he found some fetish substances in her possession.

He said this led to an argument that resulted in the girl stabbing him and he responded in equal measure.

In another development, Dankwara announced the arrest of a 25-year-old who allegedly defrauded an 18 year-old of ₦‎5.2 million.

The police commissioner said fake denominations of foreign currencies and charms used for hypnotising and manipulating victims were recovered from the suspect.

He said the suspect already wrote a confessional statement to the police and would soon be arraigned.

Dankwara also paraded a 31-year-old who allegedly released nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to the public and another one for alleged rape.