ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos-Benin Expressway on lockdown as UNIBEN students protest over power outage

Segun Adeyemi

Video clips sighted by Pulse show scores of military personnel at the scene of the protest to maintain normalcy.

Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry protesters. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Unable to endure the hardship any longer, they blocked the outbound lane of the Lagos-Benin Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Before the demonstrators forced reporters to leave, some students, their faces reflecting the toll of the situation, told Channels TV off-camera that the power outage had made their daily lives unbearable.

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry Protesters. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, all vehicles must now use the expressway's inbound lane. The university's main gate is completely closed while the protest is ongoing.

Meanwhile, video clips sighted by Pulse show scores of military personnel at the scene of the protest to maintain normalcy.

The military was seen approaching with their van, fully kitted in their war regalia and ammunition, as the students scampered for safety.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

There will be 1 million more women than men in Ghana by 2050

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in Southeast

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter

Gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway (PM News)

Unknown gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway