Unhappy man to take clinic to court as failed vasectomy results in 5th child

Andreas Kamasah

A 45-year-old man from Ufa, Russia, is preparing to take legal action against a medical clinic after a vasectomy he underwent failed, resulting in the birth of his fifth child.

sad man(isolezwe)
sad man(isolezwe)

Maxim, already a father of four, decided in 2022 to have the procedure to prevent any further pregnancies. He paid 30,000 roubles (around £260) for the operation at the local clinic “Promeditsina,” which specialises in vasectomies. The surgery appeared successful, and Maxim was discharged shortly afterwards.

However, last year, Maxim was shocked when his wife informed him that she was pregnant again. Despite hoping for an error, the couple welcomed their fifth child in November 2023. Seeking clarity, Maxim contacted the clinic, which advised him to undergo both a paternity test and a spermogram. The results confirmed that he was still fertile. When confronted, the clinic allegedly referred to the situation as a “medical miracle” and told Maxim he should be “glad about having a baby.”

File photo: newborn baby in hospital
File photo: newborn baby in hospital Newborn baby in hospital Pulse Ghana
This incident echoes a similar case in Colombia last year, where a doctor was ordered to financially support a child conceived after a failed vasectomy until the child turned 18.

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure used as a permanent method of male contraception. During the procedure, the vas deferens—the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra—are cut, tied, or otherwise sealed to prevent sperm from mixing with the semen that is ejaculated from the penis. This prevents sperm from reaching an egg and thus prevents pregnancy.

The procedure is typically performed under local anaesthesia, is relatively quick, and has a high success rate. It does not affect a man's ability to have an erection, ejaculate, or experience sexual pleasure. However, it is considered a permanent form of birth control, so it is usually chosen by men who are certain they do not want to father any more children.

Andreas Kamasah

