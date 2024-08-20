Unhappy man to take clinic to court as failed vasectomy results in 5th child

However, last year, Maxim was shocked when his wife informed him that she was pregnant again. Despite hoping for an error, the couple welcomed their fifth child in November 2023. Seeking clarity, Maxim contacted the clinic, which advised him to undergo both a paternity test and a spermogram. The results confirmed that he was still fertile. When confronted, the clinic allegedly referred to the situation as a “medical miracle” and told Maxim he should be “glad about having a baby.”

As reported by the SHOT News Telegram channel, the clinic offered to reimburse the cost of the vasectomy, but Maxim declined. He and his family are now preparing to sue the clinic for moral damages and the future costs associated with raising another child.

This incident echoes a similar case in Colombia last year, where a doctor was ordered to financially support a child conceived after a failed vasectomy until the child turned 18.

A vasectomy is a surgical procedure used as a permanent method of male contraception. During the procedure, the vas deferens—the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra—are cut, tied, or otherwise sealed to prevent sperm from mixing with the semen that is ejaculated from the penis. This prevents sperm from reaching an egg and thus prevents pregnancy.