ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Unemployed man confesses to stealing school's roofing sheets and selling them

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man pleaded guilty to the charge but denied stealing classroom chairs, tables and whiteboard.

Unemployed man confesses to stealing school's roofing sheets and selling them
Unemployed man confesses to stealing school's roofing sheets and selling them

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, stated that Malam Ado Musa, a security guard at the school, filed a complaint on October 4 against Abdullahi at the Sabon Gari, police station. He alleged that the defendant was caught trying to sell the roofing sheet to a scavenger, whose name and address are unknown.

He added that the complainant also told the police that he strongly suspected the accused of stealing classroom chairs, tables and whiteboards from the school.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge but denied stealing classroom chairs, tables and whiteboard. The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that he presents “a reliable surety”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalifa ordered the prosecutor to present witnesses on the other allegations by October 22.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

2 policemen sustain gunshot injuries during kidnap rescue operation

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos