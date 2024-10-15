Unemployed man confesses to stealing school's roofing sheets and selling them

The prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, stated that Malam Ado Musa, a security guard at the school, filed a complaint on October 4 against Abdullahi at the Sabon Gari, police station. He alleged that the defendant was caught trying to sell the roofing sheet to a scavenger, whose name and address are unknown.

He added that the complainant also told the police that he strongly suspected the accused of stealing classroom chairs, tables and whiteboards from the school.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge but denied stealing classroom chairs, tables and whiteboard. The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, admitted the defendant to bail on the condition that he presents “a reliable surety”.

ADVERTISEMENT