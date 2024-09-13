Truck driver faces trial for damaging ₦25m vehicle, granted ₦400k bail

The defendant, 41, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of willful damage.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 2 at 2:00 pm at Power Line Street, Joke Ayo, Alagbado area of Lagos. He said that the defendant worked as a driver at Olalore Transport company and was in charge of a Mercedes Benz truck with Registration No. MBK 107 SB.

According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by driving recklessly and, in the process, damaged the truck valued at ₦25 million. He said the offence contravened provisions of Section 530 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 530 provides two years imprisonment as punishment for willful and unlawful damage to any property.