Tragic death of student leads to murder charges against peers in Ibadan

The students, identified as Shodimu Halima (18), Agbedun Zainab (23), and Olaleye Oladunni (23), faced serious charges including conspiracy and murder during their appearance before Magistrate M. Mudashiru.

The magistrate did not accept their pleas, citing the court’s lack of jurisdiction in this matter. Therefore, the Magistrate directed that the defendants be held at the Agodi Correctional Centre while awaiting further legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Before the suspects’ remand order, Femi Oluwadare, representing the prosecution, detailed the events leading to Ismail's death. He alleged that on Monday, July 29, 2024, the defendants, in collaboration with unidentified accomplices, engaged in a violent altercation with Ismail at their college.

According to the prosecution, the students assaulted Ismail using their fists. Following the incident, Ismail reportedly returned home complaining of severe body pains and tragically succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The charges brought against the trio violate several sections of the Oyo State Criminal Code, specifically Sections 316, 319, and 324, which pertain to offences resulting in death. The court proceedings have drawn significant attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the young age of the victim.

The incident has raised concerns within the community regarding student safety and the consequences of violence among peers, prompting discussions on preventive measures and the importance of conflict resolution among young individuals.