Tragedy as contract staff jumps into company's iron melting pot in Lagos

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The image maker said that the safety officer of the company, whose name also was not mentioned, reported the case to the Sagamu Road Police Division on Aug. 3, at about 6.00 p.m.

Hundeyin said that the company was located at the Industrial Scheme of Odogunyan area in Ikorodu of Lagos State.

He said that the safety officer reported that on the same date, at about 3.15 p.m., the contract staff attached to the AOD Section of the company allegedly ran to the iron melting pot, which was out of bounds to all the staff during operation.

“He jumped into it and all efforts made by his colleagues to stop him proved abortive, while his body was completely melted.