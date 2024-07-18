Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, EUYI's National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, and National Secretary, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, highlighted their concerns over violations of the TETFUND Establishment Act, particularly Section 8 (1) (c).

"The decision to pursue legal action stems from the Federal Government's failure to address allegations of corruption, procurement breaches, and nepotism within TETFUND," stated Comrade Prince.

He further criticised what he described as attempts to silence dissent through intimidation tactics allegedly orchestrated by associates of the TETFUND boss.

The group emphasised their commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

"We refuse to be intimidated by baseless attacks or ethnic diversions," declared Comrade Ude-umanta.

"Our legal action aims to challenge the legality of Echono's appointment, asserting that his administrative background does not meet the Act's requirement for academic and administrative experience in tertiary education."

'Breaches undermine integrity of TETFUND's operations' - CSO

In addition to planning mass protests and submitting a formal demand to the President, EUYI has instructed its legal team to initiate proceedings against the Federal Government.

They argue that such breaches undermine the integrity of TETFUND's operations and demand corrective action.

"The struggle continues. "We urge the media and the public to disregard distractions and focus on the substantive issues of governance and accountability we are raising," the group affirmed.