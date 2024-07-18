RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss

Segun Adeyemi

It has been argued that such breaches undermine the integrity of TETFUND's operations and demand corrective action.

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]
Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, EUYI's National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, and National Secretary, Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta, highlighted their concerns over violations of the TETFUND Establishment Act, particularly Section 8 (1) (c).

"The decision to pursue legal action stems from the Federal Government's failure to address allegations of corruption, procurement breaches, and nepotism within TETFUND," stated Comrade Prince.

He further criticised what he described as attempts to silence dissent through intimidation tactics allegedly orchestrated by associates of the TETFUND boss.

The group emphasised their commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

"We refuse to be intimidated by baseless attacks or ethnic diversions," declared Comrade Ude-umanta.

"Our legal action aims to challenge the legality of Echono's appointment, asserting that his administrative background does not meet the Act's requirement for academic and administrative experience in tertiary education."

In addition to planning mass protests and submitting a formal demand to the President, EUYI has instructed its legal team to initiate proceedings against the Federal Government.

They argue that such breaches undermine the integrity of TETFUND's operations and demand corrective action.

"The struggle continues. "We urge the media and the public to disregard distractions and focus on the substantive issues of governance and accountability we are raising," the group affirmed.

The EUYI's stance underscores broader concerns about governance integrity and adherence to statutory requirements in public appointments, signalling a potential legal showdown over what it perceives as a fundamental breach of institutional norms.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

The suspect has been taken into custody [Punch]

Robber pretends as passenger to steal driver’s car in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos couple arrested while trying to sell son to fund japa plan to Canada

He crossed the danger zone (Image used for illustration) [Defense Bridge]

Airport worker dies gruesomely after getting sucked into plane engine

Justice Scales and wooden gavelDavid Talukdar / Getty Images

Hospital pleads for justice, urges court to expedite ruling on crucial case