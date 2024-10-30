ADVERTISEMENT
Terrorist shot dead, his colleagues escaped with gunshot injuries in gun battle

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased and his colleagues who are reportedly on the run, are alleged to be members of IPOB/ESN militants.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol near Owerri Airport on the Owerri/Aba Road.

According to a statement from the Imo State Police Command, around ten attackers, traveling in two vehicles, ambushed the officers.

The police, specifically the Counter-Terrorism Unit, responded swiftly, demonstrating commendable bravery.

In the ensuing firefight, one assailant was neutralized, while others fled with injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle, an ash-colored Mercedes Jeep registered in Lagos State.

No casualties were reported among the police personnel.

The officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, an IPOB/ESN flag, and the abandoned vehicle.

A comprehensive search operation is currently underway to locate the remaining suspects, as authorities aim to strengthen security in the area.

Imo Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma called on the public, particularly healthcare providers, to report any individuals seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds. He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety and addressing threats to peace in the region.

In another development, the police apprehended a 17-year-old student from Imo State University, Jesse Chidebere, for allegedly faking her own abduction and death.

This hoax reportedly caused significant distress to her family and the university community.

Authorities are investigating the motives behind her actions, as community safety remains a priority.

The police continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

