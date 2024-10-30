Terrorist shot dead, his colleagues escaped with gunshot injuries in gun battle

The incident occurred during a routine patrol near Owerri Airport on the Owerri/Aba Road.

According to a statement from the Imo State Police Command, around ten attackers, traveling in two vehicles, ambushed the officers.

The police, specifically the Counter-Terrorism Unit, responded swiftly, demonstrating commendable bravery.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ensuing firefight, one assailant was neutralized, while others fled with injuries, abandoning their operational vehicle, an ash-colored Mercedes Jeep registered in Lagos State.

No casualties were reported among the police personnel.

The officers recovered an AK-47 rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, an IPOB/ESN flag, and the abandoned vehicle.

A comprehensive search operation is currently underway to locate the remaining suspects, as authorities aim to strengthen security in the area.

Imo Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma called on the public, particularly healthcare providers, to report any individuals seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds. He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety and addressing threats to peace in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another development, the police apprehended a 17-year-old student from Imo State University, Jesse Chidebere, for allegedly faking her own abduction and death.

This hoax reportedly caused significant distress to her family and the university community.

Authorities are investigating the motives behind her actions, as community safety remains a priority.