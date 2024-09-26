ADVERTISEMENT
Teenagers set 3-bedroom bungalow ablaze after stealing foodstuffs

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenagers were said to have set the house ablaze in a bid to cover up their tracks.

The event took place around noon on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at No. 59 Afenifere Community in the Gaa Akanbi area. Eyewitnesses reported that the gang, with one member identified as 18-year-old Olawumi Olamide, decided to ignite the house after their theft was interrupted by residents.

In a desperate bid to cover their tracks, they set a mattress on fire. The Kwara State Fire Service quickly responded to the emergency, arriving shortly after the fire broke out.

Firefighters worked diligently to control the blaze, managing to extinguish it within 25 minutes. However, two rooms suffered extensive damage, resulting in the loss of essential belongings, including plasma television and important documents.

Investigations revealed that the fire was an act of arson carried out by the teenagers as they attempted to escape. Olamide was apprehended by community members after allegedly stabbing a local man during his attempt to flee. He was handed over to the community chairman and then to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a recorded confession, Olamide stated that another gang member, referred to as Isiaka, had set the fire to divert attention from their escape. The NSCDC's Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASC Ayoola Michael, indicated he would check on Olamide's detention status.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the public to remain vigilant and prioritise safety to prevent similar incidents in the future.

