Teenager gets 3 years jail term for possession of battle axe, no fine option

News Agency Of Nigeria

The teenager was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol who got a distress call concerning a cult clash at Miami in Panseke.

A hand holding an axe [iStock]
Akanni, 18, with no fixed address, was sentenced on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of dangerous weapon and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

In his judgment, the Magistrate, Olakunleyin Oke, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty as charged. Oke held that the evidence presented by the prosecution were tenable.

He sentenced Akanni to two years imprisonment for illegal possession of harmful weapon and one year jail term without option of fine, for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16, at Miami, Panseke area of Abeokuta. Rawlings said that the defendant was publicly caught in possession of one iron battle axe.

He said that defendant had the intention of using the axe to cause harm and breach of peace. The prosecutor said that Akanni was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol who got a distress call concerning a cult clash at Miami in Panseke.

“The defendant was caught with an axe, when asked what he was doing with the axe, he could not give a reasonable answer”, she said.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 80 and 70 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

