ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Teenager Faces Court for Allegedly Stealing a Water Pump

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 19-year-old Yaya Wahab, was on Thursday, arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing water pump.

Water Pump
Water Pump

Wahab, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.21, at about 12:00 p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole water pump valued at N350,000 belonging to Muhammed Nasamu.

Oriyomi said the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov.28, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Yahaya Bello: Court Sets Nov 14 for Response to Summons and Arraignment

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

Helicopter Crash: 3 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Operations Still Underway – NNPCL

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

NYSC Launches Tree Planting Campaign in Plateau to Fight Climate Change

Military Kills 140 Terrorists and Arrests 135 Suspects in One Week

Military Kills 140 Terrorists and Arrests 135 Suspects in One Week

Gov. Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Enugu Workers

Gov. Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Enugu Workers

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Teaching in Local Languages Is Important for Nigeria's Progress, Says Olufemi-Mimiko

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Neglect of livestock farming mistake that should never be repeated - Tinubu

Neglect of livestock farming mistake that should never be repeated - Tinubu

This is unprecedented - Labour praises Mbah over ₦80k minimum wage to Enugu workers

This is unprecedented - Labour praises Mbah over ₦80k minimum wage to Enugu workers

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Juanita Bynum

10 richest female pastors in the world in 2024: see their net worth

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Okada passenger jumps into canal to evade police arrest, dies in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos