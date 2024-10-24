Teenager Faces Court for Allegedly Stealing a Water Pump

The prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.21, at about 12:00 p.m in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole water pump valued at N350,000 belonging to Muhammed Nasamu.

Oriyomi said the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.