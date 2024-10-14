ADVERTISEMENT
Teenager bags 7-month jail term for stealing phones, shoes worth ₦1.2m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 19-year-old student was found guilty of charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The 19-year-old student of Apa-Imota, Owode Road, was tried and found guilty of charges of conspiracy and stealing. The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, consequently sentenced him to seven months imprisonment from the date of his first arraignment.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, had earlier told the court that Adepoju was first arraigned on March 11.

Bassey said that he committed the offences on February 29 at about 5:15pm at Kola Iyaomolare Street, Ogadu Orioke, Lagos. He said that Adepoju stole a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at ₦500,000, a Redmi phone valued at ₦500,000 and a phone charger valued at ₦5,000.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant also stole female handbags valued at ₦50,000, seven pairs of shoes valued at ₦105,000 and 10 pieces of cloth valued at ₦18,000, all totalling ₦1,280,000.

Bassey said the stolen items belonged to the complainant, Nebor Nwankwrendu. The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

