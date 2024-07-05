Court sentences teacher to 21 years imprisonment for flogging pupil to death

Nwoye was convicted by a special court handling women and children-related matters in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The tragic incident occurred when Nwoye excessively flogged the pupil, whose name was disclosed as Henry Okonkwo, leading to severe injuries.

The boy was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Awka, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after falling into a coma.

The case drew significant public outrage, highlighting concerns over child abuse and the necessity for stringent regulations in educational institutions.

Following a thorough investigation, Nwoye was charged with manslaughter and subsequently found guilty by the special court.

The 21-year sentence handed down aims to serve as a deterrent to similar incidents in the future.

Okonkwo has, however, been laid to rest in his hometown, Igbakwu, in Ayamelum Local Government Area.

His burial was marked by an outpouring of grief from family, friends, and community members who mourned the loss of a young life cut short so tragically.

At the burial, Anambra Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, represented by the Director of Schools in the Ministry of Education, Ifeoma Onyeneke, conveyed deep condolences to the Okonkwo family.

She lamented the preventable nature of Henry's death and underscored the importance of enrolling children in approved schools with qualified teachers.

Prof. Chuma-Udeh stressed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo's administration is committed to eradicating illegal schools in Anambra State.

She urged parents and guardians to ensure their children are enrolled in accredited institutions to prevent such tragedies from recurring.