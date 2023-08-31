ADVERTISEMENT
Tanker driver crushes 16-year-old girl to death in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

date 2023-08-31

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday. He said the deceased was a resident of the Barkin-Sale area, Minna who was trying to cross the road by Shiroro roundabout when she met her unfortunate death.

“At about 10am on Wednesday a Mercedes Benz vehicle with Reg. No. SUL 140 AJ driven by one Daniel Joshua, aged 35 years of Morris Minna, was coming from Mandela road heading to Shiroro roundabout.

“But somewhere along the way, he drove recklessly and scratched a Toyota Yaris vehicle with Reg.No. RJA 375 AA driven by one Abubakar Yahaya of Okada Road.

“The Mercedes vehicle reportedly refused to stop while the Toyota vehicle pursued the benz for it to stop.

“The Benz in the process, hit a pedestrian, Priscilla Galadima, aged 16 years of Barkin-Sale, who was trying to cross the road by Shiroro roundabout,” he said.

Abiodun said the lady was hit to the opposite lane, adding, ”unfortunately, an oncoming tanker trailer with Reg.No JMT 576 YR driven by one Ibrahim Lawal of Jembutu Yola, ran over the deceased.”

He said that the deceased was taken to General Hospital Minna, where she was confirmed dead. Abiodun added that the drivers were arrested and taken to Tudum Wada police division for further investigation, while the corpse was deposited at the Minna General Hospital’s morgue, Minna.

