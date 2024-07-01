ADVERTISEMENT
Court denies bail for siblings who drugged tricycle owner, stole ₦2.2m tricycle

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants also tried to escape from lawful custody during interrogation at the police station before they were eventually caught in the police barracks.

Court denies bail for siblings who drugged tricycle owner, stole ₦2.2m tricycle
Court denies bail for siblings who drugged tricycle owner, stole ₦2.2m tricycle

The defendants, both from Ifite-Awka, were charged with conspiracy, stealing and escape from lawful custody. The Prosecutor, Insp John Ogbonnaya, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 29 in Awka.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 353, 380(b) and 164(a) Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991 (as amended).

He said that the offences contravened Sections 353, 380(b) and 164(a) Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991 (as amended).

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. The Chief Magistrate, Mike Anyadiegwu, did not grant the defendants bail, following the plea of the prosecutor that they might jump bail since they tried to escape from lawful custody.

He adjourned the case till July 16 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

